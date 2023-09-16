IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) retained his title by twelve round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-4, 15 KOs) on Friday night at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Tough, gritty fight. Tough gritty fight with Venado prevailing 118-110, 117-111, 116-112.
I had Lopez winning, but I’m a fan and maybe I was biased, but 9-3 & 10-2 is not fair. That was a close fight regardless of the result you had imo. I thought Lopez won most of the early rounds and then faded late (like he did against Warrington). Full credit to Gonzalez, if that was his last shot, he definitely gave it all he had.
118-110? no way, I could see a round or 2 either way but that was silly. Typical Texas commission. I had Gonzales by 1 round.
Tough to score. Wide cards kinda warranted considering that….But abit too wide. I wouldn’t want to judge this one honestly
Always a bridesmaid never a bride.
But Joet’s title losses were to some very good fighters.
The kid deserves to remain in title contention with his efforts.
fight was really close judges scores were way off lopez got a gift victory tonight joet put up a good fight he deserves better
A “gift” decision? Lopez widely outlanded him and look at what he did to Joet’s face. Lopez barely had a mark on him….nothing wrong with the decision and you don’t hear any complaints from Gonzalez or his corner
Gabe, Just cause your face is marked up doesn’t tell the tale of the fight. Some fighters just swell and take punches differently. It was a much closer fight than the scores indicated, but I had no problem with the results. Gonzalez had his moments.
Joet may have to accept gate keeper status at this point.
At least Joet got a shot. Shakur really set him back.
Peace.