Venado Lopez retains IBF feather title IBF featherweight world champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (29-2, 16 KOs) retained his title by twelve round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-4, 15 KOs) on Friday night at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Tough, gritty fight. Tough gritty fight with Venado prevailing 118-110, 117-111, 116-112. Trainer Diego Arrua passes Fierro survives Zamarripa Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

