September 16, 2023
Trainer Diego Arrua passes

Heartbreaking scene in the final round of Friday’s fight between Skye Nicolson and Sabrina Perez in Tijuana. With about 30 seconds left in the fight, Perez’ husband and trainer Diego Arrua collapsed at ringside in full view of a worldwide audience on DAZN.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman later announced the following: It is with deep sadness that we have been informed of the sudden death of Argentine trainer Diego Arrua, who suffered a devastating heart attack during the Sabrina Pérez fight in Tijuana. The medical services did everything possible but he died at the QDEP general hospital.

Arrua was 58 years old. Rest in peace.

