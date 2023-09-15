September 15, 2023
Weights from Commerce, California

William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Mercito Gesta 134.2
(WBA Continental Americas lightweight title)

Yokasta Valle 105 vs. Maria Santizo 104.2
(IBF & WBO female minimumweight titles)

Victor Morales 126 vs. Edwin Palomares 125.4
Darius Fulghum 170.8 vs. Ricardo Luna 170.8
Eric Priest 159.8 vs. Simon Madsen 158.6
Daniel Garcia 132 vs. Erick Benitez 131.6
Alejandro Reyes 139.6 vs. Roberto Gomez 140
Gael Cabrera 126.2 vs. Juan Centeno 127.6
Jordan Cervantes 136.4 vs. Giovanny Meza 137.2

Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

