Weights from Commerce, California William Zepeda 134.2 vs. Mercito Gesta 134.2

(WBA Continental Americas lightweight title) Yokasta Valle 105 vs. Maria Santizo 104.2

(IBF & WBO female minimumweight titles) Victor Morales 126 vs. Edwin Palomares 125.4

Darius Fulghum 170.8 vs. Ricardo Luna 170.8

Eric Priest 159.8 vs. Simon Madsen 158.6

Daniel Garcia 132 vs. Erick Benitez 131.6

Alejandro Reyes 139.6 vs. Roberto Gomez 140

Gael Cabrera 126.2 vs. Juan Centeno 127.6

Jordan Cervantes 136.4 vs. Giovanny Meza 137.2 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN New Stevenson opponent named DiBella inks Kenzie Morrison Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

