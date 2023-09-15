Yesterday DiBella Entertainment signed heavyweight Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs). Today it was announced that DiBella has joined Holden Productions in signing a co-promotional agreement with heavyweight McKenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight Tommy Morrison. For the past several years, Morrison, who lives in Fayetteville, AR, has trained with Kevin Lightburn at Straight Right Boxing & Fitness in nearby Springdale, AR.

The 33-year-old Morrison is best known to boxing fans for his fifth-round stoppage of Hasim Rahman Jr. in April 2022 at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. The fight was billed as “Sons of Legends.”