September 15, 2023
Boxing News

DiBella inks Kenzie Morrison

Yesterday DiBella Entertainment signed heavyweight Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs). Today it was announced that DiBella has joined Holden Productions in signing a co-promotional agreement with heavyweight McKenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight Tommy Morrison. For the past several years, Morrison, who lives in Fayetteville, AR, has trained with Kevin Lightburn at Straight Right Boxing & Fitness in nearby Springdale, AR.

The 33-year-old Morrison is best known to boxing fans for his fifth-round stoppage of Hasim Rahman Jr. in April 2022 at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. The fight was billed as “Sons of Legends.”

Weights from Commerce, California
Zepeda-Gesta Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >