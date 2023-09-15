Yesterday DiBella Entertainment signed heavyweight Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs). Today it was announced that DiBella has joined Holden Productions in signing a co-promotional agreement with heavyweight McKenzie Morrison (20-1-2, 18 KOs), son of legendary heavyweight Tommy Morrison. For the past several years, Morrison, who lives in Fayetteville, AR, has trained with Kevin Lightburn at Straight Right Boxing & Fitness in nearby Springdale, AR.
The 33-year-old Morrison is best known to boxing fans for his fifth-round stoppage of Hasim Rahman Jr. in April 2022 at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas. The fight was billed as “Sons of Legends.”
Maybe he can be matched against Adonis Creed next
Best known……for his loss to Robert Simms.