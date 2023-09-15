As things heat up for Mexican Independence Day, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) and Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) hosted a press conference ahead of their 12-round clash on Saturday for Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title on DAZN from the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.

William Zepeda: “I am extremely motivated for this fight. I’ve always believed that there’s no such thing as an A-side or B-side in boxing. To face a grand rival like Mercito Gesta is a great privilege, and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone of what “El Camarón” is made of.”

Mercito Gesta: “I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves. I am staying in focused with my coach Marvin Somodio. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda who is undefeated. Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He’s great and he excites me. This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me – why not? It’s a good fight. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity.”