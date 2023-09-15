September 14, 2023
Boxing News

Zepeda-Gesta Final Press Conference

Zepeda Gesta Wi
Photo: Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

As things heat up for Mexican Independence Day, William “El Camarón” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) and Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) hosted a press conference ahead of their 12-round clash on Saturday for Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title on DAZN from the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, California.

William Zepeda: “I am extremely motivated for this fight. I’ve always believed that there’s no such thing as an A-side or B-side in boxing. To face a grand rival like Mercito Gesta is a great privilege, and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone of what “El Camarón” is made of.”

Mercito Gesta: “I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves. I am staying in focused with my coach Marvin Somodio. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda who is undefeated. Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He’s great and he excites me. This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me – why not? It’s a good fight. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity.”

Weights from Philadelphia

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>