Weights from Philadelphia Joey Dawejko 253.1 vs. Colby Madison 241.7

(WBC US heavyweight title) Quadir Albright 147.7 vs. DeMarcus Layton 148.8

Brendan O’Callagham 158.2 vs. Dewayne Williams 158.4

Jackie McTamney 125.9 vs. Brittany Dukes 118

Muhammad Robinson 139.6 vs. Najeem Johns 138.8

Tyler Zwicharowski 154.5 vs. Tevon Watson 155.2

Canar Morrison 156.3 vs. Vincent Floyd 156.9

Ibrahim Robinson 146.8 vs. Elizer Olmeda 147.4 Venue: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Venue: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Promoter: King's Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

