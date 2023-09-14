DiBella Entertainment has announced the signing of 6’5 Australian heavyweight “Big Bad” Joe Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs). Goodall caught the attention of boxing fans worldwide in July, when he upset Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (18-2, 13 KOs) in by sixth round stoppage.

Recently, Joe joined Coorparoo Boxing Gym, enlisting head coach Harry Costi as his trainer, with Chris Rose handling strength and conditioning duties.

“Joe Goodall is a big, physically imposing, athletic heavyweight. I was extremely impressed with his emphatic win over Stephan Shaw. It wasn’t an accident though. Joe defeated Efe Ajagba in the amateurs,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “I strongly believe that Joe Goodall is coming into his own and will be a heavyweight championship contender. I’m thrilled to be working with him and his manager, Steve Scanlan.”