Luis Alberto Lopez 125.2 vs. Joet Gonzalez 126
(IBF featherweight title)
Xander Zayas 153.7 vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. 153.4
Emiliano Vargas 135.8 vs. Alejandro Guardado 136.3
Omar Aguilar 146.6 vs. Julio Luna 146.6
John Rincon 143.4 vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera 143.9
Jamaine Ortiz 137.8 vs. Antonio Moran 137.5
Ruben Villa 126.7 vs. Brandon Valdes 126.9
Tiger Johnson 141.7 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 141.6
Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
El venado is a warrior
The main fight should be a good one. The other two will end in predictable fashion.