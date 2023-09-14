Venado, Joet make weight Luis Alberto Lopez 125.2 vs. Joet Gonzalez 126

(IBF featherweight title) Xander Zayas 153.7 vs. Roberto Valenzuela Jr. 153.4

Emiliano Vargas 135.8 vs. Alejandro Guardado 136.3 Omar Aguilar 146.6 vs. Julio Luna 146.6

John Rincon 143.4 vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera 143.9

Jamaine Ortiz 137.8 vs. Antonio Moran 137.5

Ruben Villa 126.7 vs. Brandon Valdes 126.9

Tiger Johnson 141.7 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 141.6 Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ DiBella inks Goodall ShoBox Weights from San Antonio Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

