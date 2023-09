ShoBox Weights from San Antonio Rafael Pedroza 122 vs. Ramon Cardenas 121.8

Mirco Cuello 125.2 vs. Rudy Garcia 125.3

Freudis Rojas 146.8 vs. Saul Bustos 146.7 Ravven Brown 130 vs. Kavarcia Polk 126.5

Felix Garcia 131 vs. Joseph Johnson 130

Arturo Ramos 142.4 vs. Bryan Springs 142.3

Dagoberto Nevarez 170.2 vs. Alejandro Avalos 169.8

Jose Antonio Ruiz 121.3 vs. Felipe Hernandez 121.1 Venue: Boeing Center at Tech Port, San Antonio, Texas

Promoter: Sampson Boxing

