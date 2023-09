DAZN Weights from Tijuana Angel Fierro 134.5 vs. Brayan Zamarripa 134.5

Erika Cruz 122 vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker 122

Kevin Barron Crespo 125.7 vs. Christian Olivi Barreda 125.7

Sabrina Maribel Perez 125.7 vs. Skye Nicolson 125.7

Federico Pacheco Jr. 262 vs. Carlos Cardenas 224 Venue: Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno, Tijuana, Mexico

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN ShoBox Weights from San Antonio Heavyweight Jerry Forrest Returns

