Heavyweight contender Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (26-6-2, 20 KOs), of Newport News, VA, returns to the ring tomorrow night near his hometown headlining an event at John Marshall Hall, in Richmond, VA. He will take on Robert Hall Jr. (14-1, 11 KOs) in the eight-round main event. The card, titled “Ritz & Rumble” and promoted by River City Promotions, will be streamed live on FITE+ at 7:00pm ET.
“I’m thrilled to get back into the ring after taking some time off after my last fight,” said Forrest. “I’ve studied Hall and I know he’s not as fast as me nor can he keep up with my pressure. I believe that no one can beat me when I’m 100 percent healthy and in shape. I’ve had a great training camp with my new head coach, Eric Ash, out of his gym, Vintage Boxing Gym & Fitness, in Richmond, VA.
“Last year, I was dealing with injuries going into both of my fights. Following the Jared Anderson fight, I took some time off to heal and now I am fully healthy. After I get this win, I’ll be looking to get right back into the mix. There are a lot of opportunities at heavyweight right now and I’ve already proven that I can compete at the top of the division.”
Last year, Forrest battled rising contender Jared Anderson and former world title challenger Kubrat Pulev. In 2021, Forrest engaged in back-to-back slugfests, both of which ended in controversial draws, against then-undefeated Chinese southpaw Zhilei Zhang and a rematch against top-rated contender Michael Hunter. Many observers felt that Forrest deserved to win both bouts.
The heavy-handed southpaw was given the nickname “Slugger” by his grandmother after he survived complications from his birth. Forrest, whose father is a master chief petty officer in the US Navy aboard the USS Nimitz, was employed as a nuclear electrician for 10 years, working on submarines and aircraft carriers at the outset of his boxing career.
Forrest’s opponent tomorrow, the six-foot-three Hall Jr., from Johnson City, TN, is a former WBC USA titlist. He is coming off of a three-fight winning streak, all by knockout, following his only defeat in 2017. He has shown that he is a dangerous adversary and is capable of causing an upset, evidenced by his 10-round unanimous decision victory against the previously unbeaten prospect Dimar Ortuz.
Contender? Always puts up a fight and fun to watch but come on
Well, his draws to Zhang kinda stand out now and probably will be bigger if Zhang wins again in his rematch.
Draw to Zhang and draw to pulev.