Rising featherweight contender Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, will fight Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Romero replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout with a hand injury.

Ramirez-Matias will serve as the co-feature to the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz lightweight main event, streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.

“The opponent does not matter. I will put on a show October 29 in New York City,” Ramirez said. “I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”