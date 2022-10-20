Rising featherweight contender Robeisy “El Tren” Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, will fight Argentina’s Jose Matias Romero (26-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on October 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Romero replaces former world champion Jessie Magdaleno, who was forced to withdraw from the bout with a hand injury.
Ramirez-Matias will serve as the co-feature to the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz lightweight main event, streaming live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
“The opponent does not matter. I will put on a show October 29 in New York City,” Ramirez said. “I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”
Romero gave Pitbull a pretty good fight at 135 and went the distance with Michel Rivera as well. That probably suggest that he’s better equipped to deal with pressure fighters than boxers but, at least on paper, he’s a very good substitute opponent for Ramirez.