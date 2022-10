Weights from Orlando Frank Diaz 131.6 vs. Oscar Bravo 131.6

Romero Duno 138 vs. Christian Guido 139.2

Hugo Noriega 148.6 vs. Hevinson Herrera 146.6

Jose Nieves 126.4 vs. Micelo Alvarado 121.6

Serik Musadilov 198.4 vs. Javier Rueda 204

Abel Gonzalez 166.6 vs. Earl Henry ??

Mark Bernaldez 131 vs. Marcello Williams 132

Livian Navarro 152 vs. Antonio Hernandez 150.2

Harold Sanchez 113.8 vs. Francisco Zambrano 112 Venue: Avani Palms Resort, Orlando, Florida

