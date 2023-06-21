New Opponent for Real Big Baby ESPN has announced that WBO #7, WBA #8, WBC #9 heavyweight Jared “Real Big Baby” Anderson (14-0, 14 KOs) will now face former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs) on July 1 at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Anderson’s original foe Zhan Kossobutskiy pulled out due to visa problems. ESPN will air the fight. Adames aiming for 'spectacular knockout' Like this: Like Loading...

