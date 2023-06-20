WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames (22-1,17 KOs) will be gunning for a KO when he defends his title against former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams this Saturday on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis.

“A dominant victory on Saturday night will ensure me a fight with Jermall Charlo to see who the real WBC middleweight champion is,” said Adames. “It’s been very difficult to get the big names in the ring with me, but I just have to keep winning…I see Williams as a dangerous opponent. He’s a former world champion who has a lot of experience and he has nothing to lose at this point in his career. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I feel I’m the better fighter in every aspect. I feel I can break him down and end the fight in the middle to late rounds…my goal is to win by spectacular knockout.”