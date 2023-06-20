WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames (22-1,17 KOs) will be gunning for a KO when he defends his title against former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams this Saturday on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis.
“A dominant victory on Saturday night will ensure me a fight with Jermall Charlo to see who the real WBC middleweight champion is,” said Adames. “It’s been very difficult to get the big names in the ring with me, but I just have to keep winning…I see Williams as a dangerous opponent. He’s a former world champion who has a lot of experience and he has nothing to lose at this point in his career. I’m expecting a tough fight, but I feel I’m the better fighter in every aspect. I feel I can break him down and end the fight in the middle to late rounds…my goal is to win by spectacular knockout.”
Adames ko inside three rounds. Williams can’t handle that power and pressure
Exciting fighter who should make easy work of J-Rock whose best days are behind him