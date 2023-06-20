At today’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Commission meeting held in Las Vegas, the commission fined undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney $25,000 for shoving Vasiliy Lomachenko during the weigh-in for their fight in May.

The NSAC also suspeneded former WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello for six months. Puello was stripped of the WBA belt after an adverse VADA finding in the run-up to a scheduled title defense against Rolly Romero. Romero consequently claimed the vacant title by defeating Ismael Barroso.