At today’s Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) Commission meeting held in Las Vegas, the commission fined undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney $25,000 for shoving Vasiliy Lomachenko during the weigh-in for their fight in May.
The NSAC also suspeneded former WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello for six months. Puello was stripped of the WBA belt after an adverse VADA finding in the run-up to a scheduled title defense against Rolly Romero. Romero consequently claimed the vacant title by defeating Ismael Barroso.
$25K is an insult. That is NOTHING to Haney. I am not saying tie to a tree and whip him 25 times, but a $500K fine would have been more like it to send a message. Haney needs a proper punishment. 25k is a fking joke.
Ahhh yes, the corrupt NSAC!! Remember when the NSAC approved Maidana’s gloves against Fraud but Fraud threw a temper tantrum like a 4 year old until he got his way and Maidana had to use different gloves?? If I were Maidana I would’ve refused and let Fraud cancel the fight so the world can see what a true bitch he is. I don’t care how much money he generates, no one is above to sport or the commission. The gloves were approved and Fraud cried. They of course bent over backwards for him.
I feel like Vinnie Barbarino because I am so confused. Why wasn’t Tony Weeks suspended, and the Romero/Barraso result changed to a No Contest or a No Decision?
Hope the fine goes to VL’s bank account for he’s the one who got shoved.