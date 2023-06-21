Sampson Boxing and ProBoxTV have agreed to a year-long monthly series of boxing events emanating from South America. The first event, scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at the Radisson Victoria Plaza Hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, will feature once-beaten middleweight prospect Amilcar Vidal (16-1, 12 KOs) against Domicio Rondon (17-5, 11 KOs) in the 10 round main event. The 10-round co-featured bout will pit undefeated featherweight prospect and former Olympian Mirco Cuello (11-0, 10 KOs) against Antonio Guzman (23-3, 19 KOs) for the South American featherweight title. Details on the remaining 11 shows will be announced shortly.

