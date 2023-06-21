Sampson Boxing and ProBoxTV have agreed to a year-long monthly series of boxing events emanating from South America. The first event, scheduled for Saturday, July 22 at the Radisson Victoria Plaza Hotel in Montevideo, Uruguay, will feature once-beaten middleweight prospect Amilcar Vidal (16-1, 12 KOs) against Domicio Rondon (17-5, 11 KOs) in the 10 round main event. The 10-round co-featured bout will pit undefeated featherweight prospect and former Olympian Mirco Cuello (11-0, 10 KOs) against Antonio Guzman (23-3, 19 KOs) for the South American featherweight title. Details on the remaining 11 shows will be announced shortly.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.