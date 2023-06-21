WBC #1 super middleweight champion, Christian Mbilli (24-0, 20 KOs) will be back in the ring on August 19 at the Videotron Centre on the boxing card headlined by the unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev against Callum Smith. Mbilli will face Demond Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KOs) in a ten-rounder. Mbilli returns after his impressive win over Carlos Gongora in March. Nicholson is coming off a shutout loss to Demetrius Andrade in January.
