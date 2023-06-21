Two former world champions and an exciting rising prospect will highlight the Showtime Boxing Countdown live streaming presentation at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on Showtime’s YouTube channel and Boxing Facebook page this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis.
The streaming card is topped by former world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) taking on Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash. The lineup will also see former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) against Wilner Soto (22-12,12 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight attraction, plus super lightweight prospect Mickel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs), the younger brother of super welterweight Joey Spencer, facing Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.
These fights precede the Showtime tripleheader headlined WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames against former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams.
Supposedly Ancajas had a very difficult time making 115, I’m wondering if he’s gone up to 122 permanently or he’s going to 118. I think world class at 122 is far too much, but at bantamweight, he could definitely do some damage.
Truax always has a go with limited skills, doubt he will get anymore big fights now though. Few more paychecks and ride off into the sunset