Two former world champions and an exciting rising prospect will highlight the Showtime Boxing Countdown live streaming presentation at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on Showtime’s YouTube channel and Boxing Facebook page this Saturday from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The streaming card is topped by former world champion Caleb “Golden” Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) taking on Burley Brooks (6-2-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight clash. The lineup will also see former world champion Jerwin Ancajas (33-3-2, 22 KOs) against Wilner Soto (22-12,12 KOs) in an eight-round super bantamweight attraction, plus super lightweight prospect Mickel Spencer (3-0, 2 KOs), the younger brother of super welterweight Joey Spencer, facing Lyle McFarlane (2-1, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

These fights precede the Showtime tripleheader headlined WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames against former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams.