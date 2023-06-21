Former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin and Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson have commented on their July 1 ESPN clash at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Martin stepped in after original Anderson foe Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw due to a delay in obtaining his visa.

Charles Martin: “I’ve always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. If I have to fight on less than two weeks’ notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I’m ready. And since I can’t get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I’ll fight the best guy from the new generation. My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal.”

Jared Anderson: “We weren’t going to let anything spoil the Toledo party. I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome.”