Former IBF heavyweight champion “Prince” Charles Martin and Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson have commented on their July 1 ESPN clash at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Martin stepped in after original Anderson foe Zhan Kossobutskiy was forced to withdraw due to a delay in obtaining his visa.
Charles Martin: “I’ve always said I will fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. If I have to fight on less than two weeks’ notice to get a big opportunity, so be it. I’m ready. And since I can’t get the best guys from my generation to fight me, I’ll fight the best guy from the new generation. My goal is to become a two-time heavyweight champion. I have to beat Jared Anderson to accomplish my goal.”
Jared Anderson: “We weren’t going to let anything spoil the Toledo party. I have a new opponent, but it will be the same outcome.”
Martin can crack so this one could be exciting.
It’s a great replacement, a former world champion who has definitely seen his best days, but isn’t SO far past it. I still think Anderson blows him over, but I’m most disappointed that Zhan couldn’t make it. Hopefully they can get that rescheduled because that was a very interesting fight and good on Martin for taking this one regardless of PBC, Top Rank, whatever.
Great replacement. Next time they should announce the fight when an over seas fighter is already in the united states.
How long do you want them to stay away from home for? They have to also be able to promote the fight.
This is a mismatch. You can’t be serious. Put Anderson in with a live body. This match is a joke.
Jared Anderson is a MF punk. Taking these EASY fights (SET UPs) is a disgrace to the support.
With that said, Anderson wins in less than 3 rounds.
Having a former Champion on his resume will look good for Anderson, BUT…what was Martin’s best win before winning the belt against Glazkov? What has been his best win since? Also, he won that belt when Glazkov went down with a knee injury in the 3rd round without getting hit. Martin has one of the weaker resumes of any Heavyweight Champion I can think of off the top of my head…
Absolutely. His resume for a world champion is pretty bad, his resume for a top contender is pretty bad. His best win besides Glazkov…. Gerald Washington?? He was the first guy to stop Joey Dawejko… yep. That’s about all I got.
I was thinking Washington as well. I forgot to add that Martin was blown away in his first defense with virtually zero resistance. Nothing against the guy, but the term “Paper Champion” fit well for Martin…
Guess he missed the coronation
If Martin sees the second round I will be gobsmacked
Anderson reminds me of a young Joshua……young ,strong, ambitious. Just worry about his defence