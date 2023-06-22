Unbeaten WBO #4, IBF #4, WBA #6 super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (20-0 16 KOs) fights for the first time under the Matchroom banner after signing a long-term multi-fight deal against Jason Quigley (20-2, 14 KOs) at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live worldwide on DAZN.

“Jason is a great fighter,” said Berlanga. “He thinks I’m overlooking him, maybe I am in the sense that I believe I am on a different level to him. The fights that I want to make happen, I must perform this weekend, I need to look spectacular. So, I am not overlooking him. Far from it, but I want to prove that I am better than him.

“I’ve looked him in the eyes, we’ll do it again on Thursday, and on Friday, and then fight night, it’s on, time to take off the shackles and unleash the beast. There’s going to be more tension as the week goes on – he’s in my hometown, he’s going to be in the trenches on Saturday…I have a lot to prove to myself. I have a chip on my shoulder. If the knockout comes that’s great, but I have to go in and handle my business. Look sharp, smart, do my thing.”