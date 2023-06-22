The World Boxing Association (WBA) has made it official that the WBA #1 light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi (17-0, 13 KOs) will face the WBA #2 Dan “Super” Azeez (19-0, 13 KOs) in a WBA final eliminator. The winner will become mandatory challenger to the WBA world champion Dmitry Bivol. Boxxer, the promoter of both fighters, will promote the bout set to take place at a venue to be named in England on August 19.

Like this: Like Loading...