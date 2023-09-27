A change in opponent now has WBO Jr Flyweight titlist Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (27-3-1) of Caguas, Puerto Rico making his third defense against Nicaraguan ranked contender WBO #14 Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata (14-1-1) on Friday, October 27th from Alexis Arguello Sports Complex in Managua, Nicaragua.

“Zapata has stepped in for Leyman Benavides as he felt ill and after a few days he will not be able to fight Gonzalez,” ,tates Tuto Zabala Jr President of ASB “He was fighting a rematch on the co-main event and has been training, we can expect a tough fight.”

Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez is no stranger to adversity and has faced a similar style in the past making his first defense and outpointing former Filipino Olympian Mark Anthony Barriga.

“My team and I have seen the tape on him (Zapata) We are ready and eager to get back in the ring,” noted WBO champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez. “We saw Zapata is a southpaw, but he brings nothing new to the table, on Oct.27 Bomba will still be WBO champion.”

Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata of San Juan Del Sur is finally getting his big shot at home, after a closely contested draw this past August against local Azael Villar in Panama and a controversial DQ against Rene Santiago in Dominican Republic, He finally gets the chance to fight in his hometown.

“Destiny has placed me here,” stated Zapata. “I won my last fight, Villar got a hometown decision which cost me the fight with Gonzalez but here we are I will not disappoint my people.”

8 more bouts will round off the show. Live TV at 9PM/ EDT on ESPN+ (USA & Puerto Rico) and ESPN Knockout (Latin America) The event is promoted by All Star Boxing, Inc.