KO artist Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is set to take on Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight world title on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN will televise.
Edwin De Los Santos: “I want to thank Top Rank, the WBC, ESPN and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, for this opportunity to put on a great fight and win my first world championship. I am a proud Dominican warrior who fights for my people! Shakira, I’m going to kick your ass.”
9:1 favorite Stevenson doesn’t seen too worried.
Shakur Stevenson: “Edwin De Los Santos is a good fighter and he’s going to come to fight. I give him credit for actually taking this fight when so many other so-called ‘fighters’ ran from it. I’m the biggest boogeyman in boxing, and on November 16, the world will see why when I put on another great performance for the fans. Come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to ESPN and watch me become a three-division world champion.”
Haney is the biggest boogeyman by far. You were offered a lot more money, to fight Haney for undisputed, than you will get for this fight. Shows fighters need to make a lot of money to be willing to step in with Haney no matter how many belts on the line.
Seems Santos will be a tougher fight than Martin but Shakir is top class and will outclass Santos. SS may can even stop him.
If you call your opponent “Shakira” it means you better win. Something tells me he will be humbled by the end of this fight.
Im pulling for our Newark representative but hoping he moves better and spend less time playing himself on social media.