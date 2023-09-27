KO artist Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is set to take on Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight world title on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN will televise.

Edwin De Los Santos: “I want to thank Top Rank, the WBC, ESPN and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, for this opportunity to put on a great fight and win my first world championship. I am a proud Dominican warrior who fights for my people! Shakira, I’m going to kick your ass.”

9:1 favorite Stevenson doesn’t seen too worried.

Shakur Stevenson: “Edwin De Los Santos is a good fighter and he’s going to come to fight. I give him credit for actually taking this fight when so many other so-called ‘fighters’ ran from it. I’m the biggest boogeyman in boxing, and on November 16, the world will see why when I put on another great performance for the fans. Come out to T-Mobile Arena or tune in to ESPN and watch me become a three-division world champion.”