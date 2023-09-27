Jai Opetaia media workout IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia went through a brief media workout today in advance of Saturday’s title defense against Jordan Thompson at the OVO Arena in London. DAZN will televise. De Los Santos warns 'Shakira' Canelo-Charlo Grand Arrivals Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

