Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas on Tuesday as they kicked off fight week events for their showdown headlining a $84.99 PPV this Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo Promotions will present the Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view.

Canelo Alvarez: “I feel the love and support from my people and I’m proud to represent my country. I am 100% right now and ready to show you a different Canelo on Saturday. Charlo is a great fighter who knows how to box. He is strong and has nothing to lose. He came to my division to win it all. But I’ve been in this position for a long time and I’m ready.”

Jermell Charlo: “These fans think Canelo is the best in the world, but I’m going to come here and show that I’m the best. I do this for the dogs, the hungry ones. I do it for the animals. I’m made for this. After I beat Canelo, the world will be screaming ‘Charlo, Charlo!’ You dig? Now it’s my turn, my time, my moment. I’m going to shine on Saturday night. We can’t talk about it; we have to be about it. Come fight night, you’ll all see what that means.”