Unbeaten IBF #2 super middleweight contender Vladimir Shishkin (14-0, 8 KOs) will return to action this Friday against Ramon Ayala (25-8-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-round matchup from Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida.

“I’m staying active and sharp and making sure that I’m getting better every day,” said Shishkin. “I’ll be watching the Canelo vs. Charlo fight closely, but I’m laser-focused on being at my best this Friday night. To get that Canelo fight I know that I have to win impressively and earn my shot.”

Now fighting out of the resurgent Detroit boxing scene under the guidance of the renowned SugarHill Steward, Shishkin bested former world champion Jose Uzcategui via a unanimous decision in December in a bout that aired on Showtime.