Former world champion Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) of Yucatan will make a redemptive return to the ring as the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Mexico Edition in a lightweight match against former world champion challenger of Tucuman, Argentina, Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs). The 10-round lightweight fight is presented in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing on Saturday, October 14 at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida.

In the co-main event, Mexico City’s undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) will have his clean record tested by former world champion of Managua, Nicaragua, Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) in an IBF eliminator fight scheduled for 10-rounds.