September 27, 2023
Boxing News

Berchelt returns Oct 14

Former world champion Miguel “El Alacrán” Berchelt (38-3, 34 KOs) of Yucatan will make a redemptive return to the ring as the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Mexico Edition in a lightweight match against former world champion challenger of Tucuman, Argentina, Diego “El Profeta” Ruiz (24-7-1, 12 KOs). The 10-round lightweight fight is presented in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing on Saturday, October 14 at the Poliforum Zamna in Mérida.

In the co-main event, Mexico City’s undefeated Angel Ayala (16-0, 7 KOs) will have his clean record tested by former world champion of Managua, Nicaragua, Felix “El Gemelo” Alvarado (39-3, 34 KOs) in an IBF eliminator fight scheduled for 10-rounds.

Colonel Bob Sheridan passes at 79
New opponent for. Bomba Gonzalez

  • I figured he would come back eventually. Berchelt has taken some SAVAGE punishment in his last two fights. This appears to be a safe opponent but I hope they’re REALLY careful with what he does after this one.

      • Naw, Covid is/was not Berchelt’s problem.. he was a KO waiting to happen when Valdez crushed him.. he was becoming a major catcher in the fights leading up to Valdez.. he looked amateurish in the finally sequence of that fight as he lunged at Valdez with his arms outstretched and his chin up.. his subsequent beating against his next opponent was nasty.. he’s finished

