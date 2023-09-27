Sad to report the passing of Boxing Hall of Fame announcer Colonel Bob Sheridan at the age of 79. Sheridan called the blow-by-blow action in over 10,000 fights on radio and television, including the legendary Rumble in the Jungle, the Thrilla in Manila, the Fanman Fight, the Bite Fight and many more.

“The Colonel had a larger-than-life personality,” said Fightnews.com® Editor & Chief Karl Freitag. “We interviewed him many times. He was always entertaining and could tell a story like no other. He was a friend of Fightnews.com® and will be missed.”

Here’s a great interview with the Colonel by Boxing Bob Newman at the 2010 WBC Convention:

_