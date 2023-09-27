Undisputed world champions Canelo Álvarez and Jermell Charlo went face to face Wednesday at the final press conference before their PPV showdown this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“He’s gonna feel it…He’s not used to being in there with a fighter like me.” – Canelo

“You’re gonna see us back again for a rematch, because this is my moment.” –Charlo

Here is what the press conference participants had to say Wednesday from MGM Grand:

CANELO ÁLVAREZ

“I feel great and ready for this fight. Jermell is right, I have nothing to prove. But this time, I have something to prove to him. He never believed in my skills. He’s been calling me out. Now I have the opportunity to show him my skills. And that motivates me. I had a great camp and I’m ready to show everybody my new skills.

“I always train 100% and motivate myself, but it’s even more for this fight. He’s called me out for a long time and I’m gonna show him what I can do in just a couple days.

“He’s gonna feel it. It’s hard to explain it, but it’s just something different. He’s not used to being in there with a fighter like me.

“Just make sure you tune in, because it’s gonna be a great fight. I don’t know what animal I need to be, but I’m that animal. Tune in on September 30. It’s gonna be good, believe me.

“I never overlook any fighter. I know what he’s gonna bring and I’m ready. I’ve been in there with all types of fighters. He hasn’t experienced this kind of level of fight. You will see and you will learn.

“I want history for my career. I want to achieve a lot of things. This is another one of them and I can’t wait.

“People will always have something negative to say. I have to prove that I’m still on top.”

JERMELL CHARLO

“We finally made it to this moment. Training camp was really hard and I had to really focus. Canelo is the kind of fighter you can’t take for granted. He’s done everything in this sport of boxing and he’s got nothing to prove.

“I have so much on my plate and in order to continue my legacy, I have to be equipped with every tool. I know that the fans are gonna win on Saturday night. You’re gonna see us back again for a rematch, because this is my moment.

“I’m a warrior. I did what I had to do, and now we’re at this moment. I don’t think Canelo has faced a fighter of my caliber. He’s been in there with great fighters, but there’s something I bring to the table that’s a lot different than anyone he’s seen.

“I defy the science of boxing. I’m one of the guys from the younger era and I’ve been fighting my whole life. What I’ve been through in life, a lot of people can’t compare to that. I deserve to be in my position and now I get to prove my worthiness.

“I’m coming to win this fight, no matter what he says. We shall see Saturday. If he’s motivated to prove to me that he has skills, so be it. I’m coming to win.

“Making history means everything to me. That’s what it’s all about. We’ll come back to these moments later in life and look back and enjoy it. Right now we’re living in the moment and continuing to turn these chapters.

“I’ve backed up everything I’ve said. Right now this is my time and my moment and I’m gonna proceed and take it.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Canelo’s Trainer and Manager

“We’re excited to be back in Las Vegas once again. This is a very important fight for us. We’re facing a great opponent who’s undisputed and has a great team behind him and also great boxing skills.

“We spent three months training for this fight and had no setbacks whatsoever. It’s been a while since Canelo has been able to train so intensely. We’ve left behind the injuries and setbacks and we’re ready to show that Canelo is prepared to put on a great fight for the fans.

“We’re very motivated to be here in Las Vegas for a great fight. We’re going to prove how motivated we are by giving the fans a great fight.”

DERRICK JAMES, Charlo’s Trainer

“This is a very special event because it’s undisputed versus undisputed. The great Canelo Álvarez is gonna bring out an even greater Jermell Charlo. I’m looking forward to Jermell being great and becoming undisputed once again. He’s here to make history.”