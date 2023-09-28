IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) and 6’6 challenger Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) faced off at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night on DAZN from the OVO Arena in London.

Jai Opetaia: “We adapt as well, to all different styles. I’ve been boxing my whole life, I’ve earned this, it didn’t happen by accident. So Saturday night, we do it again. I want to collect all the cruiserweight titles. I’m winning this fight, however it happens, it happens.”

Jordan Thompson: “I can’t wait to go out there and claim what’s mine on Saturday night. We all know boxing and what it takes to become a world champion, I am going to take the belts off him and I am going to do it by knockout.”