IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (22-0, 17 KOs) and 6’6 challenger Jordan Thompson (15-0, 12 KOs) faced off at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night on DAZN from the OVO Arena in London.
Jai Opetaia: “We adapt as well, to all different styles. I’ve been boxing my whole life, I’ve earned this, it didn’t happen by accident. So Saturday night, we do it again. I want to collect all the cruiserweight titles. I’m winning this fight, however it happens, it happens.”
Jordan Thompson: “I can’t wait to go out there and claim what’s mine on Saturday night. We all know boxing and what it takes to become a world champion, I am going to take the belts off him and I am going to do it by knockout.”
Does anyone know about Thompson? Record looks good but I’m not sure who he’s fought. Looks to have power based on paper but again who knows?
Odds of +370 look inviting for undefeated big guy with power.