Unbeaten British heavyweight standouts Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) will meet in a high-stakes clash October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round battle will serve as the chief support contest to the showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and MMA star Francis Ngannou.
Other heavyweight bouts include:
Former WBO world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) vs. Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs), ten rounds.
WBC #3 Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) vs. Agron Smakici (19-2, 17 KOs), ten rounds.
Unbeaten 18-year-old Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, six rounds.
nice heavyweight card considering no top 10s want to fight each other lately. go simon kean!!!! canadian boy getting a shot at parker
Parker – Kean is really interesting. Simon Kean will be 35 in January, it’s time to shoot his shot and that isn’t an entirely unwinnable fight for him, imo.
Can’t wait for this Fury fight to end