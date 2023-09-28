All-Heavyweight PPV Undercard for Fury-Ngannou Unbeaten British heavyweight standouts Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) will meet in a high-stakes clash October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 12-round battle will serve as the chief support contest to the showdown between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and MMA star Francis Ngannou. Other heavyweight bouts include: Former WBO world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) vs. Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs), ten rounds. WBC #3 Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) vs. Agron Smakici (19-2, 17 KOs), ten rounds. Unbeaten 18-year-old Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, six rounds. Chauke to defend SA flyweight title against Nxoshe Opetaia-Thompson Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

