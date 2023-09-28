By Ron Jackson

South African flyweight champion Jackson ‘M3” Van Tonder Chauke from Tembisa makes the fifth defense of his title when he faces #5 ranked challenger Thembelani Nxoshe at the East London International Conference Centre in East London on Sunday afternoon.

This is a must win for the 38-year-old Chauke, as with five successful defenses of the South African title, the championship belt will become his own property.

The veteran Chauke (22-2-2, 19 KOs) was an outstanding amateur winning silver medals at the 2000 Commonwealth Games and 2007 All Africa Games in the flyweight division.

He was the sole South African representative at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing but was eliminated in his first fight.

After making his pro debut on 7 October 2008 he won the South African flyweight title and has made four successful defences, and has also claimed the Gauteng, WBF International, WBC Intercontinental, WBO Global and African Boxing Union flyweight titles, in an outstanding career.

Nxoshe, 34, has been fighting as a pro since June 2008 and won the vacant South African flyweight title in November 2014 on a majority points decision against Doctor Ntsele and made two successful defences. He has compiled a record of 20-10-2, 7 KOs.

In a battle of veterans Chauke is favored to win on points over the long route.

On the same card Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke meets Denmark Quibido from the Philippines over 12 rounds for the vacant WBO Global bantamweight title.

The tournament is presented by Xaba Promotions.