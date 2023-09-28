The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the purse bid for the super bantamweight world eliminator bout between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez, which will take place on October 9 in Houston, Texas.

After the period of negotiations was completed without the parties reaching an agreement, the WBA decided to call the bidding, which will be directed by the World Championships Committee vice chairman, Julio Thyme from Panama. The bidding will be conducted under WBA rules and the purse split will be 50% for each fighter, while the minimum amount to participate will be US$ 80,000.

Akhmadaliev is ranked #1 at 122 pounds and a former world champion, while Gonzalez is ranked #2. The two must fight to determine the next challenger for the title, which is currently held by Marlon Tapales.