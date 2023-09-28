Fighters stepping into the ring on Saturday’s Canelo vs. Charlo PPV undercard faced off Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. vs. Erickson “Hammer” Lubin

WBA super welterweight eliminator

Jesus Ramos Jr: “It’s really important that I dominate because Lubin is so tough and has given guys like Sebastian Fundora a lot of trouble. It would be a big statement and a big win for my resume.”

Erickson Lubin: “I’m looking to separate myself with a big win over Jesus Ramos. I can separate myself from all these 154 pounders and be in line for a really big fight. I’m here to make a statement, and I will…I’m here to make a statement as well. The sky’s the limit for me after this.”

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario “El Azteca” Barrios

WBC interim welterweight title, 12 rounds

Yordenis Ugas: “I’ve spent my entire career coming back from adversity over and over again. If you want to see what I still have left, you’ll have to watch Saturday night. It will all be revealed.”

Mario Barrios: “I know Ugas is coming ready. It’s gonna be a real fight because of what we both bring to the table. I’m so ready to show everyone what I’m capable of.”

Elijah Garcia vs. Armando Reséndiz

WBA middleweight eliminator, 10 rounds

Elijah Garcia: “I didn’t think my last performance was my best. I started a little slow. But I’m gonna prove that I’ve got more experience than I showed. I’m a new class fighter and I’m gonna show I’m on a different level.”

Armando Reséndiz: “I like that Elijah has that attitude, because it’s gonna make it a great fight. It’s a clash of titans and most importantly, nothing is decided beforehand. We have to take it in the ring. I have to take it from him.”