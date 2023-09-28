ProBox TV returns next Wednesday (Oct 4) with two-time world title challenger Pablo Cesar Cano (34-8-1, 24 KOs) locking horns with Zachary Ochoa (21-3, 7 KOs) in the main event from Plant City, Florida. The pair collide in the super lightweight division over ten rounds. The 33-year-old Cano owns a 2019 KO1 win over possible future Hall of Famer Jorge Linares.

The chief support will bring a ten round clash between unbeaten lightweights Omar Salcido Gamez (17-0, 12 KOs) and Jose Nunez (15-0-2, 7 KOs).

6’3 super featherweight Oscar Alvarez (9-1, 7 KOs) meets Jose Arellano (10-1, 6 KOs) as both look to get back to winning ways after both suffering career first losses in an eight-rounder. The 20-year-old Alvarez claims an incredible 665-12 amateur record.

Also lightweight KO artist Trevor Thonson (8-0, 8 KOs) takes on Willie Shaw (14-5, 10 KOs) over six rounds at lightweight, and De Von Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Nelson Morales (4-9, 1 KOs) at a 143-pound contracted weight.