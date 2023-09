Weights from Philadelphia Tevin Farmer 131.9 vs. Oscar Barajas 133.6

Oluwafemi Oyeleye 153.3 vs. Jimmy Williams 153.1

Carlos Rosario 131.9 vs. Diuhl Olguin 127.9

Joshua Jones 134.6 vs. Jonathan Perez 137.5

Allen Otto 157.4 vs. James Abraham 158.4

Daniel Bean 233.3 vs. Rob Perez 237.8

Ghandi Romain 145.9 vs. Jose Luis Fracica Baron 145.3 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: R&B Promotions

Stream: Combat Sports Now

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Pablo Cesar Cano returns Oct 4 Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.