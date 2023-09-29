Three Lions Promotions present professional boxing on Saturday at The Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The card will be headlined by a 10-round NABF cruiserweight championship contest between former world title challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (18-1, 17 KOs) and reigning NABF cruiserweight champion Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-1-1, 7 KOs).

Rozicki is world-ranked in the top 10 by all four major sanctioning bodies, WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. Rozicki´s only professional loss was to Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs) in October 2021 where he challenged for the vacant WBC bridgerweight title dropping a hard fought close decision. Since then, Rozicki has won 5 straight with four inside the distance.

“Ryan is ready for the challenge and looks incredible in training. This is by far our biggest boxing event in Hamilton to date and the support has been incredible.” Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions.

Green, who lives and fights out of Cleveland Ohio, became the NABF champion in November 2021 by defeating his compatriot, then-undefeated Taylor Duerr of Detroit by second-round TKO for the vacant title. Green suffered his lone defeat in a heavyweight bout by split decision to then-unbeaten George Arias (18-1, 7KOs). Green has been inactive for 15 months, while this will be Rozicki’s fourth fight in 10 months.

The co-main event will see top Canadian prospect John Michael Bianco (5-0-0, 3KOs) of Etobicoke take on Vancouver’s Samuel Moses for the NCC Canadian Super Middleweight title. Jake Daoust (5-1, 3KOs).

Antonio Napolitano (7-0-1, 3KOs) both of St Catharines and Stefan Dronjak (3-0-0, 1KO) of Thorold will all appear on the card, in separate bouts.

The card will also will feature the highly anticipated showdown between Carolyn Redmond (6-1-0, 3Ks) of Guelph ON against Jennifer Williams (2-0-0) of Brantford ON for 6 rounds in the super welterweight division. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the beneficiary of the evening, Food4Kids Hamilton.