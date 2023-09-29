The 2023 Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame host its annual Hall of Fame induction this Saturday. Notable names to be inducted are Shannon Briggs, George Foreman, David Tua, and more (full list below). Fightnews.com spoke with Ray McCline, President & Event Coordinator of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF). McCline spoke on the origins of ACBHOF and big things for the very near future.

How did you come up with the idea for ACBHOF?

I was at the 2010 state of New Jersey Hall of Fame ceremony. I thought to myself with such a rich history of major boxing events having happened in Atlantic City it only made since to me that Atlantic City should have its own Hall of Fame.

When was the first year of inductions?

ACBHOF was officially established in 2014 but the first year of inductions was 2017.

Who was your first selected inductee?

That first year had a lot of big names, Mike Tyson, Michael Spinks, Larry Holmes, Don King, and many more. The first actual in inductee for us was trainer Mike Hall Sr. He had already passed but he was a mentor of mine. He trained a lot of notable fighters including former world champion Virgil Hill.

What plans do you have moving forward?

We have some major plans starting this weekend actually where we will begin a Virtual Hall of Fame where we bring boxing history to life.

You had mentioned other projects as well?

Yes. In the public City Center Park on Atlantic and North Carolina Avenue, there is currently a statue of the late former world champion Leavander Johnson. There are plans to have a statue of the late former world champion Arturo Gatti, and Mike Tyson as well. Also a boxing history walk that pays homage to boxing legends with plaques that tell their story.

* * *

Fighters: Pinklon Thomas, Darroll Wilson, Tracy Harris Patterson, Shamone Alvarez, Doug Dewitt, and Jamillia Lawrence

Observers & Special Contributors: Arnold Robbins (Trainer/Manager), Joseph Santoliquito (Media), Rudy Battle (Referee), Benjy Esteves Jr. (Referee), Joe Hand Sr. (Promoter), Matt Howard (Advisor), Lee Samuels (Public Relations)

Posthumous: Buster Drayton (Fighter), Marty Feldman (Trainer/Manager)

Pioneers: Horace M. Leeds (Fighter), Joe Miller (Promoter), Rocky Castellani (Fighter, Official), “KO” Becky O’neill (Manager), Willie O’Neill (Trainer), Frankie Polo (Fighter)