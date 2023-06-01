June 1, 2023
Boxing News

New June 9 ShoBox opener

Unbeaten light heavyweights Clay Waterman (10-0, 8 KOs) and Kenmon Evans (10-0-1, 3 KOs) will square off in a new SHOBOX: The New Generation eight-round telecast opener as the popular prospect series returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y., during International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend on Friday, June 9 live on SHOWTIME. Waterman-Evans replaces a super lightweight clash between Ryan Martin (25-2, 15 KOs) and Mykquan Williams (19-0-1, 8 KOs) after Martin pulled out due to personal reasons.

That means every fighter on the telecast will be unbeaten. Top-10 ranked light heavyweight Ali Izmailov (10-0, 7 KOs) Charles Foster (22-0, 12 KOs) in the main event, super middleweight Richard Vansiclen (13-0-1, 6 KOs) meets Juan Carrillo (10-0, 8 KOs).

38th Annual IBF Convention Officially Closes

