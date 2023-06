Results from Montreal Junior welterweight Steve Claggett (35-7-2, 25 KOs) scored a third round KO over former world champion Alberto Machado (23-4, 19 KOs). Claggett dropped Machado twice in round three to end it. Time was 2:29. Claggett claimed the NABF 140lb title. Other Results:

Avery Martin Duval TKO3 Andres Sanchez Ramirez (junior lightweight)

Thomas Chabot W8 Luis Bolanos Lopez (featherweight)

Alexandre Gaumont TKO2 Piotr Bis (middleweight)

