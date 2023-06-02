Gervonta Davis in jail WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is now in custody in the city of Baltimore for violating a 90-day house arrest sentence meted out for a hit and run incident. He will serve the remainder of the sentence (about 60 days) in jail. Oscar lashes out at Kingry #2 Bazinyan escapes upset bid Like this: Like Loading...

