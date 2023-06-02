WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is now in custody in the city of Baltimore for violating a 90-day house arrest sentence meted out for a hit and run incident. He will serve the remainder of the sentence (about 60 days) in jail.
Broner will be his cellmate soon enough.
Go boxing!
Couldn’t the club wait another 60 days….
Geezus Tank.