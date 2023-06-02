Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya has hit back at lightweight star Ryan Garcia on social media.

Oscar De La Hoya: “It’s been almost two months and you’re still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your “advisor” Lupe. He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that.

“Also, you keep saying ‘Tank’s team offered more support for you.’ blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly…AL HAYMON DIDN’T EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for ‘support’???”