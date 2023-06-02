WBC interim middleweight champion Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) will battle former unified champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams in the 12-round main event on Showtime June 24 from The Armory in Minneapolis.

Carlos Adames: “I’ve trained hard for this fight and I’m ready to defend my interim WBC middleweight title against Julian Williams, who we all know is a very tough fighter. I’ve worked tirelessly to earn my way in the sport and I’m ready to prove I belong at the top of the middleweight division.”

Julian Williams: “Training has been going great and I’m extremely well-prepared for this fight,” said Williams. “I’ve just been grinding and making the best of everything that I have. I haven’t seen that much of him, so I’m preparing for anything Adames can bring.”

The Showtime telecast will also feature super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) and Luis “Cuba” Arias (20-3-1, 9 KOs) squaring off in the 10-round co-main event.

Erickson Lubin: “I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder. I’m planning to dominate Luis Arias so I can get my rematches with Jermell Charlo and Sebastian Fundora…it’s ‘Hammer’ time on Showtime.”

Luis Arias: “I’m back on the big stage and this time I’m staying here for the long haul. I’m planning on bringing an all-out war as soon as the bell rings…this fight will definitely steal the show.”

Undefeated IBF super flyweight champion Fernando “Pumita” Martinez (15-0, 8 KOs) will put his title on the line against unbeaten Jade Bornea (18-0, 12 KOs) in the telecast opener.

Fernando Martinez: “My goal isn’t just to win, it’s to show that I’m getting better and that I’m on my way to my goal of unifying the titles.”

Jade Bornea: I am going to win that title and bring it back to the Philippines where it belongs.”