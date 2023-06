Shields, Cornejo make weight Claressa Shields 159.6 vs. Maricela Cornejo 155

(undisputed women’s middleweight title) Ardreal Holmes Jr 153.4 vs. Wendy Toussaint 149.8

Da’velle Smith 160.6 vs. K.J. Woods 159.8

Joseph Hicks 159.4 vs. Antonio Todd 158.2

Marlon Harrington 152.8 vs. Gheith Mohammed 152.2

Joshua James Pagan 139.4 vs. Ronnell Burnett 137.4

Vernon Webber 197.4 vs. Fernando Almeida 197.4

Sarah Liegmann 124.6 vs. Carisse Brown 125.8 Venue: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Promoter: Salita Promotions

Adames, J-Rock Quotes

