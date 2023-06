Weights from Allentown, PA Jonathan Rodriquez 118 vs. Brian Cannady 118

(WBC US silver bantamweight title)



Francis Oran 212 vs. Raphael Carolina 212

Joel Flores 133 vs. Hakim Smith 134

Thanjhae Teasley 147 vs. Benjamin Lamptey 146 Venue: Parkview Inn in Allentown, PA

Venue: Parkview Inn in Allentown, PA

Promoter: Jeter Promotions

