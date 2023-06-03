Super welterweight Rodolfo Orozco (32-3-3, 24 KOs) of Sinaloa, Mexico stopped countryman and local favorite Elian Trejo (8-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico by TKO in round four of their scheduled for eight round main event on Friday night at the Salon Villia Flamingos in Mexico City. Trejo came out strong in round one, rocking Orozco multiple times. Orozco settled in over the next few rounds en route to stopping Trejo early in round four.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
