Yesterday it was reported that WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was taken into custody will serve the remainder of his sentence (about 60 days) in jail. Details were rather sparse on what violations Tank had actually made.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the Court had approved the home of Davis’ trainer Calvin Ford as the location of Tank’s house arrest. However accommodations at Ford’s house were a bit tight, so Tank relocated temporarily to the Four Seasons Hotel and then into a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse he recently purchased.

Because Davis changed his location without the court’s permission, the judge revoked Davis’ house arrest and ordered him spend to spend the rest of his sentence in jail.