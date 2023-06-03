June 3, 2023
Boxing News

Gervonta Davis Update

Yesterday it was reported that WBA lightweight champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis was taken into custody will serve the remainder of his sentence (about 60 days) in jail. Details were rather sparse on what violations Tank had actually made.

According to the Baltimore Banner, the Court had approved the home of Davis’ trainer Calvin Ford as the location of Tank’s house arrest. However accommodations at Ford’s house were a bit tight, so Tank relocated temporarily to the Four Seasons Hotel and then into a $3.4 million high-rise penthouse he recently purchased.

Because Davis changed his location without the court’s permission, the judge revoked Davis’ house arrest and ordered him spend to spend the rest of his sentence in jail.

    • You know that wouldn’t surprise me to see down the line. This guy couldn’t make a good decision if his life depended on it.

  • How much you paying your lawyer? I could told you to slow your roll for half of what you paid them.

  • There’s no way Tank didn’t know the rules here. It was probably just his refusal or inability to follow them. From the article: “the Court had approved the home of Davis’ trainer Calvin Ford as the location of Tank’s house arrest.” How could he have left the courtroom not understanding that?

  • That’s why I admire Michael jordan the best sport player ever and he never got in trouble very disciplined guy

  • So what would y’all call the white lady that had Emmit Till killed for whistling at her; Caroline Bryant Dorham? Thugs like her everywhere must be singing her praises.

