Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight deal with Saudi Arabian-based promotional company Skill Challenge Promotions (SCP). The outfit was established by Prince Khaled bin AbdulAziz in 2023. Usyk recently fought in The Kingdom in August 2022 defeating Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision to retain his belts in their rematch hosted by Skill Challenge Entertainment and The Ministry of Sport.

“It is great honor and joy for me to return to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Usyk stated during the press announcement in Riyadh. “It’s an excellent opportunity to work with His Highness Prince Khaled and to reach our team’s goal to claim the WBC heavyweight champion title to become the undisputed champion. I haven’t got any big plans, like a samurai I have the way… the way I walk.”

The first order of business is Usyk’s defense against Daniel Dubois in August 2023. After that, the goal is Tyson Fury for the undisputed belt.