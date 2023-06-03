Unified WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has signed a multi-fight deal with Saudi Arabian-based promotional company Skill Challenge Promotions (SCP). The outfit was established by Prince Khaled bin AbdulAziz in 2023. Usyk recently fought in The Kingdom in August 2022 defeating Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision to retain his belts in their rematch hosted by Skill Challenge Entertainment and The Ministry of Sport.
“It is great honor and joy for me to return to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Usyk stated during the press announcement in Riyadh. “It’s an excellent opportunity to work with His Highness Prince Khaled and to reach our team’s goal to claim the WBC heavyweight champion title to become the undisputed champion. I haven’t got any big plans, like a samurai I have the way… the way I walk.”
The first order of business is Usyk’s defense against Daniel Dubois in August 2023. After that, the goal is Tyson Fury for the undisputed belt.
Tank Davis just signed with Baltimore Jail Promotions for the next 60 days.
That comment brought a smile to my face.
That was funny! Who knows he may get tougher fights with them!! LOL!!!!
Usyk found a Saudi money mark to pay his sanctioning fees. Wonder if he asked this guy to dole out money to Ukraine like he did Fury? Even if Fury dumps the WBC belt and Usyk picks it up, it won’t matter. Fury is the world heavyweight champion, belts or not. Unless he beats Fury, it doesn’t matter what the alphabet crooks or Ring magazine says.
LOL. If Fury avoids fighting Usyk and dumps his belt that hardly makes him champion.
That comment reminds me of when Bowe dumped his belt rather than fight Lennox, who ko’d him in the amateurs. Bowe fans had every excuse for him rather than recognizing the fact that he was just ducking Lewis.
I hope Skill Challenge Promotions can do good for Usyk, pay him well, and find him good fights. If they are good to Usyk, then good for them