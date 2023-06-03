43-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz “Viking” Wach (37-9, 20 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jakub Sosiński (8-3-1, 3 KOs) in a tune-up bout on Saturday night in Katy Wroclawskie, Poland. The 6’8 Wach is scheduled to face 2020 Olympic medalist Frazer Clarke in London on June 16.
