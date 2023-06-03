Wach wins, Clarke next 43-year-old former heavyweight title challenger Mariusz “Viking” Wach (37-9, 20 KOs) scored a fifth round TKO over Jakub Sosiński (8-3-1, 3 KOs) in a tune-up bout on Saturday night in Katy Wroclawskie, Poland. The 6’8 Wach is scheduled to face 2020 Olympic medalist Frazer Clarke in London on June 16. Usyk signs with Skill Challenge Promotions Like this: Like Loading...

